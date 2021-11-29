Sign up for our daily briefing

Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world

Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

The emergence of the Omicron variant is bringing new urgency to global vaccination efforts.

Why it matters: New variants can emerge anywhere, and can spread everywhere. Getting doses to the developing world — and getting those doses into people's arms — is essential, and that effort has so far been lagging.

What they're saying: "We will only prevent variants from emerging if we are able to protect all of the world's population, not just the wealthy parts. The world needs to work together to ensure equitable access to vaccines, now," said Seth Berkley, CEO of the Gavi vaccine alliance.

But, but, but: Some countries — including South Africa, where scientists first identified the omicron variant — have enough doses, but are facing distribution challenges, said Scott Gottlieb, who was FDA commissioner under the Trump administration and is on Pfizer's board.

  • "South Africa has told J&J and Pfizer — the two countries that are distributing vaccine there — to throttle shipments or stop shipments because they have an excess of vaccines," Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation." "Of the 30 million doses Pfizer sent to South Africa, only 19 million have been used to date."

What to watch: Health officials across the globe are still racing to figure out whether the Omicron variant makes people sicker, whether it is more transmissible than prior COVID strains, and whether it evades protection from the vaccines.

  • Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that U.S. officials will meet with colleagues from South Africa to try to determine the severity of the cases caused by the variant.
  • The world's major manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, said they are working to adapt their shots to Omicron, CNBC reported.
  • "We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks," Moderna's chief medical officer Paul Burton said on the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show."

Kierra Frazier
Nov 27, 2021 - World

South Africa says it's being "punished" for detecting new COVID variant

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor addresses the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22 in New York City. Photo: Eduardo Munoz - Pool/Getty Images

South Africa said Saturday it's being "punished" for detecting the new Omicron coronavirus variant as more countries rush to enact travel bans and restrictions.

Driving the news: The U.S. imposed air travel restrictions from eight countries Friday in response to the Omicron variant. Countries in Europe and Asia have also implemented their own travel restrictions in response to Omicron.

Kate Nocera
20 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Omicron variant will "inevitably" be found in U.S.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned on Sunday that the COVID-19 Omicron variant will "inevitably" be found in the United States.

Driving the news: Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that U.S. officials will meet with colleagues from South Africa later on Sunday to try to determine the severity of the cases, as countries scramble to learn more about the variant.

Yacob ReyesIvana Saric
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada

COVID-19 testing personnel at Toronto Pearson International Airport in September. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The first two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in North America, the Canadian government announced Sunday evening.

Driving the news: The World Health Organization has named Omicron a "variant of concern," but cautioned earlier on Sunday that it is not yet clear whether it's more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

