Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images
The emergence of the Omicron variant is bringing new urgency to global vaccination efforts.
Why it matters: New variants can emerge anywhere, and can spread everywhere. Getting doses to the developing world — and getting those doses into people's arms — is essential, and that effort has so far been lagging.
What they're saying: "We will only prevent variants from emerging if we are able to protect all of the world's population, not just the wealthy parts. The world needs to work together to ensure equitable access to vaccines, now," said Seth Berkley, CEO of the Gavi vaccine alliance.
But, but, but: Some countries — including South Africa, where scientists first identified the omicron variant — have enough doses, but are facing distribution challenges, said Scott Gottlieb, who was FDA commissioner under the Trump administration and is on Pfizer's board.
- "South Africa has told J&J and Pfizer — the two countries that are distributing vaccine there — to throttle shipments or stop shipments because they have an excess of vaccines," Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation." "Of the 30 million doses Pfizer sent to South Africa, only 19 million have been used to date."
What to watch: Health officials across the globe are still racing to figure out whether the Omicron variant makes people sicker, whether it is more transmissible than prior COVID strains, and whether it evades protection from the vaccines.
- Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that U.S. officials will meet with colleagues from South Africa to try to determine the severity of the cases caused by the variant.
- The world's major manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, said they are working to adapt their shots to Omicron, CNBC reported.
- "We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks," Moderna's chief medical officer Paul Burton said on the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show."