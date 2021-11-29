Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world

The emergence of the Omicron variant is bringing new urgency to global vaccination efforts.

Why it matters: New variants can emerge anywhere, and can spread everywhere. Getting doses to the developing world — and getting those doses into people's arms — is essential, and that effort has so far been lagging.

What they're saying: "We will only prevent variants from emerging if we are able to protect all of the world's population, not just the wealthy parts. The world needs to work together to ensure equitable access to vaccines, now," said Seth Berkley, CEO of the Gavi vaccine alliance.

But, but, but: Some countries — including South Africa, where scientists first identified the omicron variant — have enough doses, but are facing distribution challenges, said Scott Gottlieb, who was FDA commissioner under the Trump administration and is on Pfizer's board.

"South Africa has told J&J and Pfizer — the two countries that are distributing vaccine there — to throttle shipments or stop shipments because they have an excess of vaccines," Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation." "Of the 30 million doses Pfizer sent to South Africa, only 19 million have been used to date."

What to watch: Health officials across the globe are still racing to figure out whether the Omicron variant makes people sicker, whether it is more transmissible than prior COVID strains, and whether it evades protection from the vaccines.