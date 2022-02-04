Sign up for our daily briefing

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua uses Winter Olympic platform to help his homeland

Shawna Chen

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga stands on stage during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Photo: Dan Istitene via Getty Images

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games were less than a month away when an underwater volcano erupted and sent a tsunami hurtling toward Tonga. Within hours, Pita Taufatofua had set up a GoFundMe and sent out calls for help on social media.

Why it matters: Taufatofua, a three-time Olympian who first gained international attention as the shirtless Tongan flag bearer, has used his platform to amplify Tonga's needs as the tropical island nation struggles to recover. The dual disasters killed at least three people and wiped out all communications on the island.

What he's saying: "Maybe it's part of being an Olympian or probably just part of being a Tongan. When times are tough is when you've got to push your hardest," Taufatofua, who will compete in cross country skiing in Beijing, told Olympics.com.

  • "I have to keep pushing. I have to keep doing interviews. I have to keep reaching out to the world and working on a fundraiser. We're trying to do what we can do."

His story: Taufatofua grew up in a one-bedroom house with his parents and six siblings. He was a child when they lost their home in a tropical storm.

The big picture: Today, Taufatofua serves as UNICEF’s Pacific ambassador, works with charities to support unhoused youth and advocates for climate action to combat global warming, which disproportionately impacts Pacific nations.

Worth noting: Some Pacific Islanders have expressed concern that the flood of interest in Taufatofua contributes to a long history of hypersexualizing Pacific Islanders. For Taufatofua, it's always been about representing his heritage.

The bottom line: "Pita uses sport for the power of good, and is the perfect embodiment of the Olympic spirit," Olympic.com writes.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden to extend, but modify, Trump's solar tariffs

President Joe Biden during a visit to General Motors' Factory ZERO all-electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, in November. Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden plans to maintain former President Trump's tariffs on solar cells and panels, but loosen some restrictions on importing supplies from Asia to help combat climate change, according to people familiar with the matter.

Driving the news: Biden will issue a proclamation on Friday morning to extend the so-called Section 201 tariffs, due to expire Sunday, for another four years, an administration official said.

Jennifer A. Kingson
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

America's bridges are falling apart faster than expected

Expand chart
Data: The American Road & Transportation Builders Association; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Roughly a third of the nation's 620,000 bridges — 36% — need major repair work or replacement, a new report finds.

Why it matters: Deferred maintenance, climate change and heavier-than-anticipated traffic are causing bridges to wear out earlier than expected, and engineers say not enough is being done to keep drivers safe.

Jonathan SwanLachlan Markay
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The making of a modern Republican

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Paths to power and winning elections inside the GOP are changing rapidly and radically, spawning a new generation of kingmakers while diminishing the clout of many who lorded over the party for years.

Why it matters: Fourteen of the Republican Party's top consultants and operatives across the country spoke in detail with Axios about how profoundly primary races have changed since 2014 — the last pre-Donald Trump midterm election and the last midterms in which a Democrat occupied the White House.

