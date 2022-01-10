Speedskater gives up Olympic spot so teammate can race in Beijing

U.S. speedskater Brittany Bowe earned an Olympic spot on Sunday — then gave it to her teammate.

Catch up quick: On Friday at the U.S. speedskating trials, Erin Jackson slipped in the 500-meter qualifying race and finished third behind first-place Bowe and second-place Kimi Goetz.

Only the top two qualify, meaning a slip had cost Jackson a shot at a medal in Beijing as the No. 1-ranked skater in the event. Then Bowe did something wonderful: she gave up her spot to Jackson.

Bowe and Jackson are longtime friends, and Bowe had already qualified for Team USA in the 1,000-meter and 1,500-meter events.

What she's saying:

"I woke up and I was just giving it some thought and I didn't want to have this moment without Erin out there. So I called her late this morning and just told her that I wanted to officially give her her spot."

"This is bigger than just me. This is the Olympic Games. This is about Team USA, and it's about giving everybody an opportunity to showcase what they have. [Erin has] earned the right to be there, and I cannot wait to see what she has in store in Beijing."

— Bowe, via the Wall Street Journal

The bottom line: Sometimes, sports are about winning. Other times, they're about more than that.

