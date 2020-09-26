Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he is committed to hosting the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo come summer 2021, per the AP.

Catch up quick: The Games were postponed due the coronavirus pandemic, but the competitions are rescheduled for next summer. Officials have not shared plans nor procedures to protect athletes, staff and guests from the virus and it remains to be seen whether a vaccine will be widely available by then.

Some polls show a majority of Japanese businesses don't want the Olympics in their country next year, or don't believe the event will come to fruition.

What he's saying: Suga said in a prerecorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly that Japan will "spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure."