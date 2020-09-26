37 mins ago - Sports

Japanese prime minister vows to host Olympic Games in 2021

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he is committed to hosting the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo come summer 2021, per the AP.

Catch up quick: The Games were postponed due the coronavirus pandemic, but the competitions are rescheduled for next summer. Officials have not shared plans nor procedures to protect athletes, staff and guests from the virus and it remains to be seen whether a vaccine will be widely available by then.

  • Some polls show a majority of Japanese businesses don't want the Olympics in their country next year, or don't believe the event will come to fruition.

What he's saying: Suga said in a prerecorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly that Japan will "spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure."

  • The prime minister claims the games will be "proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic."

Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 32,601,345 — Total deaths: 989,761 — Total recoveries: 22,512,527Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,034,824 — Total deaths: 203,789 — Total recoveries: 2,727,335 — Total tests: 99,488,275Map.
  3. States: "We’re not closing anything going forward": Florida fully lifts COVID restaurant restrictions.
  4. Health: Young people accounted for 20% of cases this summer.
  5. Business: Coronavirus has made airports happier places The expiration of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance looms.
  6. Education: Summer college enrollment offers a glimpse of COVID-19's effect.
21 hours ago - Health

Florida fully lifts coronavirus restrictions on restaurants

Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Friday the state will completely reopen its economy, allowing restaurants to operate at full capacity and barring localities from ordering businesses to close.

Why it matters: The state became one of the world's epicenters for the virus in July, forcing DeSantis to pause its first round of reopening.

