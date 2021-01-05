Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Olivier Knox to take over Washington Post's "Daily 202" newsletter

Photo: Olivier Knox

Olivier Knox, a veteran political reporter who most recently served as SiriusXM's chief Washington correspondent, will take over as anchor of The Washington Post's daily political newsletter, "The Daily 202," executives tell Axios.

The big picture: Knox replaces James Hohmann, who was named a columnist for WashPost's Opinions section in November.

Flashback: Hohmann launched the "Daily 202" newsletter in 2015. The newsletter has since grown to become one of The Post's most successful email products, reaching hundreds of thousands of people, many of which live outside of the Beltway.

  • Today, more than a dozen journalists support products that are a part of the growing 202 franchise, such as Health 202, Energy 202, Finance 202, Technology 202 and Cybersecurity 202 and Power Up.
  • The franchise, which also reaches key Beltway influencers, is often leveraged for The Post's news-driven events and newsmaker interviews. It also includes a podcast, hosted by Hohmann, called The Big Idea.

Details: Knox will start at the Post next Monday and will officially take over the newsletter after the Inauguration. He will report to Rachel Van Dongen, the editor of PowerPost, a vertical on all things Washington D.C.

  • While exact plans around the newsletter are still in flux, Knox says the plan is to build on some of the features that Daily 202 readers have come to know, like "The Big Idea" section, as well as to focus the newsletter on original reporting and analysis from within the Washington Post newsroom. The newsletter, he says, will also continue to highlight original work from other newsrooms.
  • "Newsletters combine urgent news coverage with the ability to provide perspective," Knox told Axios in an interview. "Ideally, the Daily 202 audience is boundless."
  • While Knox is new to newsletter writing, he's not new to Washington. Knox has spent over 20 years covering Congress, The White House, and national politics. He served as president of the White House Correspondents' Association from 2018-2019.
  • Most recently, Knox hosted a live weeknight show called “The Big Picture,” on the Sirius XM POTUS channel. Before that he served as Yahoo News' Chief Political Correspondent and covered politics for 15 years at Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The big picture: Knox's hiring comes as more Washington-based outlets look to expand their political and policy newsletter teams.

  • Sources tell Axios that several reporters and editors are being tapped to be a part of an expanded version of Politico's Playbook franchise, following the departure of former Playbook authors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer, who recently launched a competitor to the Playbook franchise called Punchbowl.

Bottom line: "Our industry perpetually self reinventing," Knox says. "It's both healthy and necessary."

Mike Allen, author of AM
44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

Ashley GoldSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Technology

Vaccine distribution's information mess

 Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Local health officials are turning to online services like Eventbrite to improvise distribution schemes for the COVID-19 vaccine in the absence of federal support or a national plan.

Why it matters: Millions of lives, along with the country's economic recovery, depend on a speedy and successful rollout of the vaccine. But as people hunt for scarce information about vaccine availability and delivery processes, the lack of coordinated communication risks opening an information vacuum — into which misinformation could easily pour.

Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Google workers test a different kind of union

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With Monday's announcement that some Google employees have formed the Alphabet Workers Union, the tech industry is getting its own innovative take on labor organizing.

What's happening: On the one hand, this isn't a traditional union — it won't be able to collectively bargain or formally represent the workforce. At the same time, the new "minority union" offers a fresh approach to solidarity: It's open to some managers and can represent temporary and contract workers.

