"A very dark feeling": Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s

Photo: Nick Oxford for The Washington Post via Getty Images

"In Oklahoma, one of the poorest states, unemployment — which reached a record 14.7 percent in April — has pushed many to the point of desperation, with savings depleted, cars repossessed and homes sold for cash," the WashPost's Annie Gowen reports.

  • John Jolley, a 58-year-old single father, "arrived in the parking lot of the River Spirit Expo center in Tulsa around 9 p.m. on a sultry night" for one of the state's "mega-processing events."
  • "Dozens more sat in the parking lot overnight with Jolley, unable to get their questions answered through the unemployment agency’s overloaded phone system."

Fadel Allassan
Trump says he'll resume coronavirus briefings

President Trump told reporters at the White house Monday that he plans to resume his daily coronavirus press briefings sometime this week, "probably starting" Tuesday.

Why it matters: The president ended the briefings in April after aides urged him to scale them back given their length and penchant for drawing controversy, such as when Trump suggested that disinfectants, like bleach, could be used to treat coronavirus.

Axios
World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Americans are on a list of tourists banned from entering the Bahamas after the country reported 49 new coronavirus cases since reopening the borders on July 1, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a national address Sunday.

Zoom in: National airline Bahamasair "will cease outgoing flights to the United States of America, effective immediately," Minnis said. "To accommodate visitors scheduled to leave after Wednesday ... outgoing commercial flights will be permitted." Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union will be permitted to send commercial flights without passengers.

Orion Rummler
Texas judge issues shelter at home order for Hidalgo County

Medical workers from New York handle test samples in Houston, Texas on July 17. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

A judge in Hidalgo County, Texas ordered all county residents on Monday to shelter at home from Wednesday until midnight on August 5 due to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Zoom in: Hidalgo County is reporting more coronavirus fatalities than all other counties outside of Harris, Dallas and Tarrant, but the the sixth-most coronavirus infections in the state, per Texas' health department.

