Prices, which rose after the attacks, dipped Friday as the International Energy Agency cut its estimate for 2019 oil demand growth to 1.2 million barrels per day.

They've since recovered some ground but are still down overall this week.

Why it matters: The muted price response despite the tanker attacks is likely a sign of the faltering global economy.

"World trade growth has fallen back to its slowest pace since the financial crisis ten years ago," IEA noted in its closely watched monthly report.

What to watch: Whether the economic headwinds or the threat of more and wider conflict will hold more sway. RBC Capital Markets' Helima Croft summed up the competing forces in a CNBC interview yesterday.

The question this summer, she said, will be this: "What war is going to dominate the market? A trade war or a shooting war?”

What's next: Looking at 2020 for the first time, IEA sees demand growth recovering to 1.4 million barrels per day, "supported by solid non-OECD demand and petrochemicals expansion."

But there's more than enough barrels to meet it thanks to growth from the U.S., Brazil and elsewhere.

The report sees non-OPEC supply rising 2.3 million barrels per day in 2020.

But, but, but: Demand growth would be lower if U.S.-China trade battles worsen.

What they're saying: "A clear message from our first look at 2020 is that there is plenty of non-OPEC supply growth available to meet any likely level of demand, assuming no major geopolitical shock," IEA said.

They call this "welcome news" for consumers and the vulnerable global economy, "as it will limit significant upward pressure on oil prices."

Winners and losers: As Bloomberg notes, the report underscores OPEC's struggles. IEA sees demand for OPEC's crude falling to 29.3 million barrels daily next year, which is 650,000 barrels below May's output.

