Ohio Supreme Court rejects statehouse maps for third time

The Ohio Supreme Court has for a third time rejected a pair of state legislative maps for unconstitutional gerrymandering.

Why it matters: Wednesday evening's 4-3 ruling puts the state's upcoming May 3 primary election date in doubt.

The Republican chief justice again joined the court's three Democrats in rejecting the GOP-drawn maps.

State of play: Ohio election officials were set to mail out the first slate of absentee ballots to military and overseas voters later this week, but the ballots are now obsolete with the latest district maps tossed out.

What's next: The court majority set a March 28 deadline for the seven-member redistricting commission to draw and approve new Ohio House and Senate district maps.