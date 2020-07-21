47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ohio House speaker charged in $60 million bribery investigation

The Ohio statehouse. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R) and four others were arrested on Tuesday on charges stemming from a $60 million bribery case brought by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers.

Why it matters: It's likely the "largest bribery, money-laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio," DeVillers said at a press conference.

Details: According to an 80-page criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday, a dark-money "enterprise" received millions of dollars from March 2017 to March 2020 "in exchange for Householder’s and the enterprise’s help in passing House Bill 6, a billion-dollar bailout that saved two failed, Ohio nuclear power plants from closing."

  • That money was used to line Householder's pockets and help him secure support for his Ohio House speaker bid, according to DeVillers.
  • The four additional men arrested include Householder adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, lobbyist Neil Clark, former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matthew Borges and co-founder of The Oxley Group Juan Cespedes.
  • Householder and his associates made incriminating statements about their illegal activities in meetings with undercover agents. More arrests are expected, according to DeVillers.

What they're saying: "All forms of public corruption are unacceptable," said FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman. "When the corruption is alleged to reach some of the highest levels of our state government, the citizens of Ohio should be shocked and appalled."

Read the FBI complaint.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Courtenay Brown
47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Controversial Fed board pick Judy Shelton moves closer to confirmation

Trump Fed nominees Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller testifyng before the Senate in February. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

The Senate Banking Committee voted on Tuesday to advance Trump's picks to fill the Federal Reserve board, Judy Shelton, and her much less controversial fellow nominee Christopher Waller, for confirmation by the full Senate.

Why it matters: Shelton's nomination is the most contentious in recent memory. Economists and policymakers worry about her record of fringe views and that granting the former Trump campaign adviser a spot on the Fed board would politicize the central bank.

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 14,774,887— Total deaths: 611,599 — Total recoveries — 8,340,042Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 3,858,686 — Total deaths: 141,426 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Public health: CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions — Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes.
  4. World: U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research.
  5. Business: How the coronavirus boosted alternative meat.
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump targets congressional representation for undocumented immigrants

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump issued a memorandum Tuesday that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from influencing congressional apportionment determined by the 2020 Census.

Why it matters: The move is sure to provoke legal challenges. Supreme Court precedent has interpreted the Constitution as requiring congressional districts to be appointed by total population, Reuters notes.

