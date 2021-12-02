Former Ohio deputy indicted on murder charges in death of Columbus man

Sign up for our daily briefing
People depart from Goodale Park with signs reading "Justice for Casey" during a protest in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A former Franklin County sheriff's deputy was indicted Thursday on murder charges related to the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man shot and killed in Columbus, Ohio.
Why it matters: Jason Meade, 44, was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide. The indictment comes almost a year after the 23-year-old was killed. The former sheriff's deputy is expected to plead not guilty to all charges, his lawyer said.
- Meade turned himself in Thursday morning, Meade's lawyer, Mark Collins, said.
Catch up quick: The circumstances surrounding the Dec. 4 shooting are disputed, as Meade was not wearing a body camera, Axios' Tyler Buchanan writes.
- He was serving on the sheriff's office SWAT team on an unrelated assignment when he allegedly saw Goodson in a vehicle waving a gun at officers, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
- An autopsy report said Goodson was shot in the left and right sides of his back, twice in the mid-back and in his buttocks.
- Law enforcement officers noted that Goodson was not the person being sought by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force.
What they're saying: "Good to see former Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade charged with murder and reckless homicide," Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said in a tweet.
- "I hope it gives the Goodson family momentary relief as we approach the 1-year anniversary of Casey's murder," he added.
- "This office has a professional obligation to do everything in its power to ensure the community and our deputies are kept safe," Franklin County Sherrif Dallas Baldwin said in a statement.
- "As I’ve said from the very beginning, I pray for everyone involved in this tragedy," he continued.
- “What we all need to remember is just like Casey Goodson’s family has demanded justice, so does Jason Meade and his family,” Collins said.
What to watch: Meade is slated to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday, per Buzzfeed. He is expected to enter a plea of not guilty, Collins said.
Go deeper: Federal authorities investigating police killing of Black man in Ohio