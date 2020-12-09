Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Federal authorities investigating police killing of Black man in Ohio

Casey Goodson, Jr. Photo: Coutesy of Goodson's family attorneys

Federal authorities are investigating the police shooting of Casey Goodson, Jr., who was killed by a sheriff's deputy last week as he entered his home in Columbus, Ohio, officials announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The 23-year-old Black man was shot and killed last Friday by Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy Jason Meade who was working for the U.S. Marshall's fugitive task force. Columbus Police, who are investigating the shooting, said the deputy reported witnessing a man with a gun. Goodson's family attorneys say he was carrying sandwiches.

Details: Police say Meade was conducting a search with the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force when he reported witnessing a man with a gun.

  • “The deputy was investigating the situation, and there are reports of verbal exchange. The deputy fired at Mr. Casey Goodson, resulting in his death,” Columbus police said Sunday.
  • Law enforcement officers noted that Goodson was not the person being sought by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force.
  • "A gun was recovered from Mr. Goodson," police added.
  • Goodson’s family attorneys said in a statement Sunday that, while “police claim that Casey drove by, waving a gun, and was confronted by the deputy after exiting his vehicle, that narrative leaves out key details that raise cause for extreme concern.”
  • “Casey was shot and killed as he unlocked his door and entered his home. His death was witnessed by his 72-year-old Grandmother and two toddlers who were near the door,” the statement adds.
  • Attorneys noted that Casey was “not alleged to have committed any crimes, has no criminal background, and was not the target of any investigation.” They also said he was licensed to carry a concealed weapon.

The Columbus Division of Police said in a news release Tuesday that its Critical Incident Response Team is investigating whether Meade was “legally justified in shooting Goodson.”

  • The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio are launching a federal civil rights investigation, the division added.
  • “After being brief about the circumstances surrounding the incident by CPD, I believe a federal investigation is warranted,” U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said, adding that Columbus Police are “eminently qualified to investigate and get to the truth of this tragedy.”
  • Of note: There is no body camera footage of the shooting because Franklin County Sheriff's task force officers are not issued body cameras, police said.

Family attorney Sean Walton said Sunday that “Casey was a vocal supporter of civil rights, freedom, and justice for all.”

  • “As I have come to learn more about Casey, what stands out to me is how proud he was to protect his family and to show his younger siblings the right way to live,” Walton added.
“It is important that his name and legacy continue in a way that is befitting of his short yet powerful life…. The family and the community demand swift justice for Casey Goodson.”

The big picture: Activists and civil rights leaders said Friday's shooting is yet another example of police violence against Black people in the U.S.

  • "Outraged and heartbroken once again that we have to elevate the life of another Black man that has died at the hands of law enforcement," tweeted Columbus City Council Member Shayla Favor.
  • Benjamin Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney who represents several families of police shooting victims, tweeted: "This shoot 1st, ask Qs later mentality MUST END!"
  • At least 1,015 people have been shot and killed by police in the past year, according to the Washington Post’s Fatal Force database.
  • A Post analysis in 2016 found that while Black Americans account for less than 13% of the U.S. population, “they are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans.”

Go deeper: Police kill far more people in the U.S. than in most rich countries

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Mayor Pete may get China post

Pete Buttigieg. Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is considering a high-profile ambassadorship for Pete Buttigieg, possibly sending him to China, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, whom Biden has compared to his late son, Beau, played a key role in Biden's nomination. Letting him deepen his foreign policy chops could boost Buttigieg's future, since many inside the Democratic Party believe his return as a presidential candidate is a matter of when, not if.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsAlexi McCammond
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden may start with 'skeleton staff'

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden will likely start with a "skeleton staff" in the West Wing to keep him healthy after the Trump administration's cavalier approach to the coronavirus, a White House support staffer familiar with the transition plans told Axios.

Why it matters: The incoming president, at 78, is in a high-risk group and already careful to mask up. President Trump and numerous staffers have flouted safety protocols and caught COVID-19, meaning there will have to be some sort of deep cleaning for the White House residence and offices before the new team moves in.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy says GOP leaders agree to $600 cash stimulus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Trump at the White House on March 27. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tells Axios that both he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the White House they would support including $600 stimulus checks in a coronavirus relief deal being negotiated in Congress.

Driving the news: The top House Republican said he and McConnell committed to back the amount being sought by the White House during a Tuesday afternoon call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which Mnuchin walked them through his $916 billion plan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!