Obama: We must "vigilantly preserve and protect" the right to vote

Shawna Chen

Former President Obama speaks at the COP26 summit on Nov. 8, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

Former President Obama threw his support behind changing the filibuster on Wednesday in an op-ed that emphasized the need to "vigilantly preserve and protect" the right to vote.

Why it matters: The move comes a day after President Biden publicly backed rule changes to the filibuster this week to ensure the Senate passes Democrats' voting rights legislation.

What he's saying: "For generations, Americans of every political stripe have taken pride in our status as the world’s oldest continuous democracy," Obama wrote in the USA Today op-ed.

  • "But as we learned during the Jim Crow era, our role as democracy’s defender isn’t credible when we violate the rights and freedoms of our own citizens."
  • Recent assaults on voting rights have led to a "slow unraveling of basic democratic institutions and electoral mechanisms," he said.

Zoom in: In the op-ed, Obama highlighted efforts to:

"These partisan attempts at voter nullification are unlike anything we've seen in modern times ... when one of our two major parties seems intent on chipping away at the foundation of our own democracy."
— Former President Obama

Historically, the filibuster "has no basis" in the Constitution, and was used most notably to block civil rights legislation, according to Obama.

  • "[W]e can't allow it to be used to block efforts to protect our democracy," he said, adding that he fully supports Biden's call to modify Senate rules as needed.
  • "Our democracy isn’t a given ... We, as citizens, have to nurture and tend it," he said. "And in that task, we have to vigilantly preserve and protect our most basic tool of self-government, which is the right to vote."
  • "Now is the time for the U.S. Senate to do the right thing."

What to watch: The Senate is expected to vote on rule changes to the filibuster by Jan. 17.

Go deeper

Noah Bressner
Updated Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Biden backs filibuster changes to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday threw his support behind changing the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: "I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass the voting rights bill, debate them, vote, let the majority prevail," Biden said in a major speech in Atlanta. "And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rule, including getting rid of the filibuster for this."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting rights reforms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

McConnell threatens retaliation if Democrats change filibuster rules

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said Republicans would immediately retaliate if Democrats change the Senate's filibuster rules.

Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to colleagues earlier this month that the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules by next Monday if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow