Obama takes shot at Trump over rollback of vehicle emission standards

Ursula Perano

Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Former President Obama tweeted a rare rebuke of President Trump on Tuesday over the current administration's rollback of Obama-era vehicle emissions standards.

What he said: "We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic," Obama tweeted, linking to a Los Angeles Times article addressing the rollback. "We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall."

The big picture: The Trump administration has made weakening and eliminating climate policies enacted under Obama a priority over the past three years. The most recent rollback targets a 2012 rule that called for annual emissions standards to increase by 5% per year — weakening it to 1.5% annually.

  • The administration suggested Monday that the rule change would result in new cars costing approximately $1,000 less, per CNN.

