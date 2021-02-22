Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Obama and Bruce Springsteen announce new Spotify podcast

Photos: Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, announced a new show with Bruce Springsteen exclusively for Spotify called "Renegades: Born in the USA."

The big picture: It's the second podcast to debut in a series of exclusive shows from Higher Ground Productions for Spotify. Spotify debuted "The Michelle Obama Podcast" last year.

Details: The eight-episode series will feature former President Obama and Springsteen discussing a wide array of topics including race, fatherhood, marriage and the state of America, according to a statement.

  • "On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility," Obama says introducing the first podcast.
  • "In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”
  • Spotify says Dollar Shave Club and Comcast will serve as the first season’s presenting sponsors in the U.S.

Flashback: Springsteen and Obama first became close in 2008, when Springsteen helped to campaign for the former president against John McCain.

  • Springsteen has continued to be a strong voice for the Democratic Party, most notably performing for Hillary Clinton supporters on the eve of the 2016 election in Philadelphia and lending his hits to the DNC and Joe Biden campaign events during the 2020 election.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Americans wearing masks in 2022 is "possible," Fauci says.
  2. Vaccine: Federal government to open mass vaccination site in Tampa.
  3. Economics: Small businesses say even second round of PPP loans not enoughU.S. growth expectations are going through the roof.
  4. Local: Denver breaks from Colorado's vaccine plan Twin Cities and some Midwest metros fare better economically than rest of U.S.
  5. World: Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to fully reopen England's economy by June.
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Health

Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to fully reopen England's economy by June 21

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a four-step roadmap on Monday to "remove all legal limits on social contacts" in England by no earlier than June 21, assuming certain tests are met.

Why it matters: The U.K. has the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe and saw its economy contract by 9.9% in 2020 — the biggest drop in output in more than 300 years.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Garland: U.S. "facing more dangerous period" than aftermath of OKC bombing

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland sounded the alarm on the threat of domestic terrorism at his confirmation hearing Monday, saying the U.S. is "facing a more dangerous period" than after the Oklahoma City bombing.

The big picture: Garland drew a line between the bombing — for which he supervised the prosecution during a stint at the Justice Department — to a recent "enormous rise in hate crimes." He compared the effort to curb the violence with the "battles of the original Justice Department against the Ku Klux Klan."

