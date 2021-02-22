Obama and Bruce Springsteen announce new Spotify podcast

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, announced a new show with Bruce Springsteen exclusively for Spotify called "Renegades: Born in the USA."

The big picture: It's the second podcast to debut in a series of exclusive shows from Higher Ground Productions for Spotify. Spotify debuted "The Michelle Obama Podcast" last year.

Details: The eight-episode series will feature former President Obama and Springsteen discussing a wide array of topics including race, fatherhood, marriage and the state of America, according to a statement.

"On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility," Obama says introducing the first podcast.

"In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”

Spotify says Dollar Shave Club and Comcast will serve as the first season’s presenting sponsors in the U.S.

Flashback: Springsteen and Obama first became close in 2008, when Springsteen helped to campaign for the former president against John McCain.