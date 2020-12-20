Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Obama shares his favorite songs of 2020, with help from Sasha

Former President Obama during an October rally for Joe Biden at in Flint, Michigan. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former President Obama posted online Saturday his favorite songs of 2020.

The big picture: It's become an annual tradition for Obama to release a playlist of his top songs of the year, along with his favorite books.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: CDC panel recommends Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine — General apologizes for "miscommunication" over vaccine shipments — Airports advised to beef up security to protect COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
  3. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  4. World: How China manipulates truth — at scale — Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions.
Giuliani asks DHS about seizing voting machines

Rudy Giuliani speaks at an election hearing in Lansing, Mich., on Dec. 2. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani called Ken Cuccinelli, second in command at the Department of Homeland Security, on Thursday night and asked him whether DHS could seize voting machines, a source familiar with the call confirmed to Axios.

The state of play: Cuccinelli responded that DHS does not have that authority, the source said.

Officials increasingly alarmed about Trump’s power grab

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senior Trump administration officials are increasingly alarmed that President Trump might unleash — and abuse — the power of government in an effort to overturn the clear result of the election.

Why it matters: These officials tell me that Trump is spending too much time with people they consider crackpots or conspiracy theorists and flirting with blatant abuses of power.

