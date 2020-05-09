2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama raises alarm that "rule of law is at risk" after DOJ drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Obama speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2019. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is concerned that the "basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk" due to the Justice Department dropping charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he said in a private phone call with former members of his administration obtained by Yahoo News.

Driving the news: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in criminal cases, including the DOJ's prosecution of Flynn.

  • House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he plans to schedule a hearing with Barr "as soon as possible" in response to the decision.

What he's saying: "The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn," Obama told members of the Obama Alumni Association, per an audio recording from Yahoo News.

  • “And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic, not just institutional norms, but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places."
  • Obama also said he was invested in the 2020 presidential election, telling former administration members "we got to make this happen."

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Margaret Talev: This is another sign of Obama's personal engagement in the 2020 election to help former Vice President Joe Biden.

Flashback: Obama reportedly warned Trump against hiring Flynn to his national security team shortly after the 2016 election, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported in 2017, citing former Obama administration officials.

Representatives for Obama and for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

House Dems call for DOJ watchdog to investigate Bill Barr

Attorney General William Barr at a White house coronavirus briefing on March 23. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in ongoing criminal cases, and called on the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate.

Driving the news: The DOJ moved Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler seeks hearing with Barr after DOJ drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Reps. Jerry Nadler and Hakeem Jeffries on Capitol Hill on Feb. 5. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he plans to schedule a hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr "as soon as possible" in light of the Justice Department's move on Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Driving the news: The DOJ's motion to dismiss charges against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents, was signed by U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shea, described by Fox News as Barr's "right-hand man."

Updated May 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Top Michael Flynn prosecutor moves to withdraw from case

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Editor's note: After this story was published, the Justice Department revealed it was dropping its prosecution of Michael Flynn. Read the full story here.

Brandon Van Grack, a former member of special counsel Robert Mueller's team, moved to withdraw from the Justice Department's prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Thursday. He did not provide a reason for his withdrawal.

Why it matters: Van Grack leads a team that has been accused by Flynn's attorneys of prosecutorial misconduct. New FBI documents stemming from Flynn's move to withdraw his 2017 guilty plea have amplified conservative claims that prosecutors sought to entrap the former top Trump aide into lying about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

May 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy