Obama's memoir sells over 887,000 copies on first day of release

Former President Barack Obama's memoir "A Promised Land" goes on sale ahead of the holiday season at Barnes & Noble Union Square on Tuesday in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama's memoir "A Promised Land" sold over 887,000 copies, including preorders, across all formats in the U.S. and Canada on its release day Tuesday, publisher Penguin Random House announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The memoir has sold more copies on its first day of sale than any other book published by Penguin Random House. It looks set to be the best-selling presidential memoir in modern history.

Flashback: Michelle Obama's memoir sold more than 725,000 copies on its first day

Shawna Chen
4 hours ago - Health

Over a quarter-million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The United States topped 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as infections soar in nearly every pocket of every state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The sharp rise in the number of cases and fatalities has accelerated calls for government action. Wednesday's news exceeded infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's March prediction in which he said "we should be prepared" that COVID-19 could kill 240,000 Americans.

Axios
5 hours ago - Podcasts

Joe Biden's plan to forgive student debt

President-elect Biden this week endorsed a proposal to immediately forgive up to $10,000 in student debt, with some experts arguing he could do so via executive action.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Mike Pierce, policy director for the Student Borrower Protection Center, about Biden's plan, why it matters and what comes next.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Pfizer says latest data shows its COVID vaccine is safe and 95% effective — Hospitals are short staffedInfections are rising almost everywhere in the U.S.
  2. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Biden's rising COVID trust.
  3. Economy: How consumer spending slowdown affected U.S. businesses.
  4. Education: NYC will again close public schools.
  5. Sports: The Tokyo Olympics look set to go ahead with fans.
