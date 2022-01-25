Oath Keepers members plead not guilty to seditious conspiracy

Ten Oath Keepers, including the group's founder and leader, pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy Tuesday in connection with their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, CNN reports.

Driving the news: Stewart Rhodes, a founder and leader of the far-right militia, entered the plea Tuesday during a virtual hearing before D.C. District Judge Amit Mehta.

Prosecutors said during the hearing that there are "ongoing discussions" with defense lawyers about whether the seditious conspiracy charges would lead to potential plea deals, per CNN.

Catch up quick: Rhodes and 10 other defendants earlier this month were arrested and charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

The indictment alleges that following the 2020 presidential election, Rhodes "conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021."

What to watch: The Oath Keepers charged with seditions conspiracy are tentatively set to go to trial in July.

