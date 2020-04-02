30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

WH Correspondents' Assoc. ousts OANN after reporter violates social distancing rules

Ursula Perano

President Trump. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House Correspondents Association on Wednesday voted to remove One America News Network from the press briefing rotation after one of the outlet's reporters broke social-distancing guidelines amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The WHCA imposed a seating policy for President Trump's press briefings to prevent reporters from crowding and abide by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's social-distancing recommendations. But OANN reporter Chanel Rion twice attended the briefings without an assigned seat.

  • Rion reportedly said that she was a guest of Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham for Wednesday's press conference.

Between the lines: OANN has become one of Trump's favorite networks in light of his love-hate relationship with Fox News.

What they're saying: The WHCA wrote in a statement, without naming OANN or Rion, "We appreciate all your cooperation as we do our part to ensure the safety of the White House press corps and White House staff during this difficult time..."

Fadel Allassan

Member of White House press corps suspected to have contracted COVID-19

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A journalist in the White House press corps is suspected to have contracted COVID-19, White House Correspondents Association president Jon Karl announced Monday.

Why it matters: The daily press briefings held by the White House's coronavirus task force often see reporters and public officials sharing tight spaces that may violate the CDC's guidance for large gatherings.

Sara FischerUrsula Perano

Trump's coronavirus briefings see big audiences. Some argue that's bad

Photo: MandelL Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's daily White House novel coronavirus task force briefings are attracting record viewership, but some critics say TV news networks shouldn't air them because he and administration officials have dispensed misinformation about COVID-19.

Why it matters: Live briefings can be difficult for networks to fact-check in real time. Critics argue that airing the press events unfiltered on a daily basis will mislead the public about the pandemic, putting Americans' health and safety at risk.

Caitlin OwensBryan Walsh

What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

