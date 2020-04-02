WH Correspondents' Assoc. ousts OANN after reporter violates social distancing rules

The White House Correspondents Association on Wednesday voted to remove One America News Network from the press briefing rotation after one of the outlet's reporters broke social-distancing guidelines amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The WHCA imposed a seating policy for President Trump's press briefings to prevent reporters from crowding and abide by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's social-distancing recommendations. But OANN reporter Chanel Rion twice attended the briefings without an assigned seat.

Rion reportedly said that she was a guest of Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham for Wednesday's press conference.

Between the lines: OANN has become one of Trump's favorite networks in light of his love-hate relationship with Fox News.

What they're saying: The WHCA wrote in a statement, without naming OANN or Rion, "We appreciate all your cooperation as we do our part to ensure the safety of the White House press corps and White House staff during this difficult time..."