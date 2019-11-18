NYT: WeWork to lay off thousands of workers

WeWork is set to lay off at least 4,000 employees as early as next week as the company grapples with major losses that have threatened its very existence, the New York Times reported Sunday evening.

Details: About a third of the 12,500 people that WeWork employed across its global operation at the end of June would be impacted by the layoffs, the NYT notes, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. One source placed the figure as high as 5,000 to 6,000.