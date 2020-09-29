1 hour ago - Economy & Business

NYT: Trump made $427 million from NBC's "The Apprentice"

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump and Ivanka Trump during "The Apprentice" Season 6 Finale at The Hollywood Bowl at Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

President Trump made more than $427 million from "The Apprentice" and licensing deals related to the long-running NBC reality-TV show, the New York Times alleges in its latest report on his tax returns.

Why it matters: The show that ended in 2017 saw Trump become a household name as a real estate mogul, enhancing his political profile. He invested tens of millions in businesses, largely golf courses, during his time on "The Apprentice," per the Times, which cited documents showing huge losses in the years leading up to his presidential candidacy. Trump has said the NYT reporting is "fake news" and that he's unable to release his tax returns as they're "under audit."

Editor's note: NBC is an investor in Axios and Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, is a member of the Axios board of directors.

Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign ad targets Trump on income tax payments

Combination images of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign team released an ad on Twitter late Sunday in response to the New York Times' explosive report on President Trump's income tax contributions.

Why it matters: The ad and accompanying tweet stating how much tax American workers like nurses and teachers pay compared to the $750 in federal income taxes the NYT said Trump paid in 2016 and again in 2017 marks the first official response by the Biden campaign to the report, which Trump called "fake news." The ad comes ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

NYT: Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The New York Times has obtained more than two decades' worth of tax-return data from Trump and the companies that make up his business, writing in an explosive report that the documents "tell a story fundamentally different from the one [the president] has sold to the American public."

Why it matters: The Times' bombshell report, published less than seven weeks before the presidential election, lays bare much of the financial information Trump has long sought to keep secret — including allegations that he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and has over $300 million in personal debt obligations coming due in the next four years.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats demand Trump release his tax returns after NYT report

Compilation images of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats called on President Trump to disclose his tax returns following a New York Times report alleging he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing in 10 of the past 15 years.

Details: Trump said the report was "total fake news," that he's unable to release the returns as they're "under audit" by the IRS, "which does not treat me well." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement the report "provides further evidence of the clear need" for a House lawsuit to access the tax returns and "ensure the presidential audit program is functioning effectively, without improper influence."

