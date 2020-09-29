NYT: Trump made $427 million from NBC's "The Apprentice"

President Trump made more than $427 million from "The Apprentice" and licensing deals related to the long-running NBC reality-TV show, the New York Times alleges in its latest report on his tax returns.

Why it matters: The show that ended in 2017 saw Trump become a household name as a real estate mogul, enhancing his political profile. He invested tens of millions in businesses, largely golf courses, during his time on "The Apprentice," per the Times, which cited documents showing huge losses in the years leading up to his presidential candidacy. Trump has said the NYT reporting is "fake news" and that he's unable to release his tax returns as they're "under audit."

Go deeper: Key findings from NYT report on Trump's taxes

Editor's note: NBC is an investor in Axios and Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, is a member of the Axios board of directors.