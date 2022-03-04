New York Times tech workers vote to unionize
Tech workers at the New York Times voted overwhelmingly in favor of unionizing with the NewsGuild Thursday night.
Why it matters: The 600-member Times Tech Guild will be the largest union of tech workers with bargaining rights in the country, per the NewsGuild.
- It becomes the third major union to form among NYT workers, in addition to its editorial workers union and a union representing Wirecutter, The Times' consumer reviews website.
Details: Members of the Guild certified their union via a 404-88 vote with the National Labor Relations Board. The union certification was put to an NLRB vote after Times management said they would not voluntarily recognize the union.
- A vast majority, 85%, of the members represented voted in the election, the NewsGuild said.
- The Tech Guild will be represented by the NewsGuild of New York, a local division of the national NewsGuild-CWA.
What they're saying: "With this election result, the hundreds of us who work on New York Times websites and apps will finally have a real seat at the table and a meaningful say in our pay, benefits, and working conditions," said the Times Tech Guild Organizing Committee.
- “Today’s win is grounded in a history of raising the industry bar at the Times," said Susan DeCarava, president of The NewsGuild of New York.
A Times spokesperson said in response to the vote: “We continue to believe this election process was critical so our colleagues could learn more about the union, hear both sides of the argument and, ultimately, make an informed decision."
- "Now that our colleagues have made their voices heard through a formal election, we look forward to working cooperatively with the Guild to negotiate in good faith, establishing a contract for the new unit and continuing to support our talented technology and digital staff.”
Flashback: The journey to this moment has been filled with drama.
- Tech workers at the Times led a half-day walkout last August.
- In June, the NewsGuild filed an Unfair Labor Practice complaint and in December, the NLRB found that The Times was guilty of interfering with tech workers' efforts to organize.
What's next: The Times Tech Guild can now move to negotiate a contract with the Times management.