New York Times tech workers vote to unionize

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tech workers at the New York Times voted overwhelmingly in favor of unionizing with the NewsGuild Thursday night.

Why it matters: The 600-member Times Tech Guild will be the largest union of tech workers with bargaining rights in the country, per the NewsGuild.

It becomes the third major union to form among NYT workers, in addition to its editorial workers union and a union representing Wirecutter, The Times' consumer reviews website.

Details: Members of the Guild certified their union via a 404-88 vote with the National Labor Relations Board. The union certification was put to an NLRB vote after Times management said they would not voluntarily recognize the union.

A vast majority, 85%, of the members represented voted in the election, the NewsGuild said.

The Tech Guild will be represented by the NewsGuild of New York, a local division of the national NewsGuild-CWA.

What they're saying: "With this election result, the hundreds of us who work on New York Times websites and apps will finally have a real seat at the table and a meaningful say in our pay, benefits, and working conditions," said the Times Tech Guild Organizing Committee.

“Today’s win is grounded in a history of raising the industry bar at the Times," said Susan DeCarava, president of The NewsGuild of New York.

A Times spokesperson said in response to the vote: “We continue to believe this election process was critical so our colleagues could learn more about the union, hear both sides of the argument and, ultimately, make an informed decision."

"Now that our colleagues have made their voices heard through a formal election, we look forward to working cooperatively with the Guild to negotiate in good faith, establishing a contract for the new unit and continuing to support our talented technology and digital staff.”

Flashback: The journey to this moment has been filled with drama.

Tech workers at the Times led a half-day walkout last August.

In June, the NewsGuild filed an Unfair Labor Practice complaint and in December, the NLRB found that The Times was guilty of interfering with tech workers' efforts to organize.

What's next: The Times Tech Guild can now move to negotiate a contract with the Times management.