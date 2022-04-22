NYT reporters say "we have a lot more on tape" after releasing McCarthy audio
Two New York Times reporters say that they "have a lot more" on tape after releasing audio of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy saying he planned to urge President Trump to resign over the Jan. 6 riot.
Driving the news: "We have a lot more on tape from this period, which is at the highest levels of American politics, it is sensitive, it's delicate, and it's high-stakes and we have it all on tape," the New York Times' Jonathan Martin told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
- "I think it's going to tell a very different story about this period than the story that many people are trying to tell right now," Martin said.
- McCarthy on Thursday denied the account, with a spokesperson saying: "McCarthy never said he'd call Trump to say he should resign."
- The reporters, Martin and Alex Burns, are set to publish a book, '"This Will Not Pass," out May 3.
The big picture: McCarthy, a Trump loyalist, has said he sees an "opportunity" to become Speaker of the House if Republicans retake the chamber in the midterm elections.
- But if Trump turned on him, McCarthy's path could be imperiled by the former president's loyalists in the GOP caucus, Axios' Mike Allen reports.
