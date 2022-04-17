House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on "Fox News Sunday" that he sees an "opportunity" to become Speaker of the House if Republicans retake the chamber in the midterm elections.

The big picture: Republicans would need to flip five seats in order to retake the majority in the House — a feat McCarthy has expressed confidence that the GOP can accomplish.

"Over the past year, the 56-year-old House minority leader from Bakersfield, California, has been auditioning for a contest he failed at before," Axios' Jonathan Swan wrote in January.

"We're going to win a majority, and it's not going to be a five-seat majority," McCarthy said in an interview with Punchbowl News in late March.

