NYC will give $100 to people who get COVID booster

A sign urges people to get the Covid vaccine at the Staten Island Ferry. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced a $100 incentive for residents who get a COVID-19 booster shot.
Driving the news: The announcement comes as New York sees a spike in COVID cases, largely due to the Omicron variant.
- On Friday, the city recorded more than 21,000 new COVID cases, setting a new single-day record.
Details: The incentive program starts immediately and will last until Dec. 31, per the mayor's press conference.
- The $100 is offered at city-run vaccination sites vaccination and SOMOS community care centers.
What he's saying: "This will be by far the biggest booster incentive program in the United States of America," de Blasio said.
- "This is the moment, come out in real big numbers, get those booster shots and help make your family safer and help make this whole city safer," de Blasio added.