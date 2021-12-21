Sign up for our daily briefing

NYC will give $100 to people who get COVID booster

Noah Garfinkel

A sign urges people to get the Covid vaccine at the Staten Island Ferry. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced a $100 incentive for residents who get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as New York sees a spike in COVID cases, largely due to the Omicron variant.

  • On Friday, the city recorded more than 21,000 new COVID cases, setting a new single-day record.

Details: The incentive program starts immediately and will last until Dec. 31, per the mayor's press conference.

  • The $100 is offered at city-run vaccination sites vaccination and SOMOS community care centers.

What he's saying: "This will be by far the biggest booster incentive program in the United States of America," de Blasio said.

  • "This is the moment, come out in real big numbers, get those booster shots and help make your family safer and help make this whole city safer," de Blasio added.

Go deeper

Paige Hopkins
Dec 20, 2021 - Health

D.C. reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases surge

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Monday and announced a number of new policies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, including the reinstatement of the city's indoor mask mandate and a booster requirement for D.C. government employees.

Driving the news: The recent case surge comes amid the rise of the Omicron variant and as COVID tests are harder to find—all while many D.C.-area residents prepare to gather with family and friends for the holiday season.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
7 hours ago - Health

First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas

People wait and sign waivers ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Houston, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

The first confirmed death in the U.S. from the Omicron variant was reported in Texas' Harris County on Monday.

Why it matters: The man who died was in his 50s, unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a press release.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
Updated 23 hours ago - Health

CDC: Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases

People queue at a street-side COVID-19 testing booth in New York's Times Square on Dec. 20. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The Omicron variant accounted for more than 73% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated data released on Monday.

The big picture: The data showed nearly a six-fold increase in Omicron’s share of COVID-19 infections in just one week.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

