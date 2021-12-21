NYC will give $100 to people who get COVID booster

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced a $100 incentive for residents who get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as New York sees a spike in COVID cases, largely due to the Omicron variant.

On Friday, the city recorded more than 21,000 new COVID cases, setting a new single-day record.

Details: The incentive program starts immediately and will last until Dec. 31, per the mayor's press conference.

The $100 is offered at city-run vaccination sites vaccination and SOMOS community care centers.

What he's saying: "This will be by far the biggest booster incentive program in the United States of America," de Blasio said.