NYC launches campaign in Florida to oppose "Don't Say Gay" law

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday unveiled a campaign to place digital billboards in five major cities in Florida to oppose the controversial Parental Rights in Education Law, dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Driving the news: Adams said in a press conference the city is partnering with private companies to place billboards in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

The billboards will be up for eight weeks, from April 4 to May 29, and feature messages such as "Come to the city where you can say whatever you want" and "People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. 'Don't Say Gay' isn't one of them."

What they're saying: "We have a message for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community: come to a city where you can be you," Adams tweeted on Monday.

He added: "This political showmanship of attempting to demonize a particular group or community is unacceptable, and we are going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida listen, we want you here in New York.

"This is the city of Stonewall. This is the city where we are proud to talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harassed, not be abused, not only as adults but also as young people," Adams said.

The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law on March 28.

The law bans classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity to children in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Adam's billboard campaign comes after he received backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates for hiring two pastors who have opposed gay rights in his administration.

