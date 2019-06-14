Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

NY ends vaccination exemptions for religious beliefs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Photo: John Paraskevas/Newsday/Getty Images

In the latest attempt to address the ongoing measles outbreak, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill on Thursday ending vaccination exemptions based on religious beliefs, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: New York City has long been trying to figure out how to combat the measles outbreak — particularly because of the resistance of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to vaccinations. Cuomo said he understands the importance of religious freedom, but protecting public health is equally important, per the NYT.

The big picture: A growing number of states have moved to curtail religious exemptions for vaccinations this year following the uptick of measles. California, Arizona, West Virginia, Mississippi and Maine do not allow religious exemptions for vaccinations.

