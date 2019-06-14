NY ends vaccination exemptions for religious beliefs

In the latest attempt to address the ongoing measles outbreak, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill on Thursday ending vaccination exemptions based on religious beliefs, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: New York City has long been trying to figure out how to combat the measles outbreak — particularly because of the resistance of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to vaccinations. Cuomo said he understands the importance of religious freedom, but protecting public health is equally important, per the NYT.