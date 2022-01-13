Sign up for our daily briefing

NY business leaders push for federal chip funding

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A coalition of New York businesses, along with Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), is making its case that the Empire State should be a prime beneficiary of federal funding for the domestic semiconductor industry.

State of play: Congress's push to pass funding for the U.S. chip industry remains stalled, but regions of the country are already trying to make their case for a share of the money.

Driving the news: Executives from IBM, GlobalFoundries, Analog Devices and Applied Materials, among dozens of other business and academic leaders, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo making the case for both passage of the stalled chip industry funding and for directing a big chunk of that money to the N.Y. region.

  • "We have no time to waste," the New York-area business leaders write in their letter, which was seen by Axios. "For the United States to retain its semiconductor leadership, we must act with speed and the (federal government) should use existing assets to produce results quickly."

Schumer makes a similar case in a separate letter.

  • "As we work with the House to pass a final bill into law and as the Administration begins planning for implementation of the semiconductor programs, I want to highlight for you the central role New York can play in quickly expanding domestic chip production and enhancing the nation’s R&D leadership," Schumer wrote.

Between the lines: There is support for such funding across party lines, but it has yet to get final approval from Congress despite months of intense lobbying from tech leaders.

  • Companies including Intel and Micron have said they are ready to invest in U.S. manufacturing but need federal funding to help even out the higher cost of making chips here versus in Asia.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting rights reforms.

Axios
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Justice Department creates domestic terrorism unit

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice is opening a new unit to investigate acts of domestic terrorism, a top national security official said during a Senate committee hearing Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FBI and Justice Department warned repeatedly last year that the threat of and investigations into acts of domestic terrorism have increased since 2020.

Erin Doherty
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

College enrollment plummets — again

Students walk down a campus path amidst a mostly empty University of California-Irvine campus on Jan. 7. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2021 fell 3.1% over the last year, or by approximately 465,300 students, compared with the previous year, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Why it matters: College enrollment has been on the decline for nearly a decade, but the pandemic is accelerating the trend, raising concerns about a possible generational shift in attitudes about higher education.

