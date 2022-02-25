Nvidia confirms cyber incident

Chipmaker Nvidia confirmed an "incident" involving its computer systems, amid a report that it has been hit with a cyberattack over the past days.

Why it matters: Companies have been urged to be on high alert for potential cyberattacks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are investigating an incident," an Nvidia spokesman told Axios. "Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don't have any additional information to share at this time."

The Telegraph, a British newspaper, reported earlier on Friday that Nvidia had been hit with an attack.

