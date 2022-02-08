Sign up for our daily briefing

Report: Nvidia set to officially terminate its Arm purchase

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Nvidia is set to pull the plug on its planned purchase of Arm from SoftBank amid significant concerns from both regulators and a number of Arm's current customers, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: While it doesn't manufacture processors, or even design entire chips, Arm's processor cores are widely used in everything from smartphones to cars to networking gear.

Catch-up quick: Nvidia, which is among the companies that sells chips based on Arm's designs, had promised to keep the British company's open licensing model, but that wasn't enough to shake concerns that the technology would be in uncertain hands if controlled by a chipmaker that relied on its designs.

  • Nvidia first announced its plans to buy Arm in Sept. 2020.
  • SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016. Before that, Arm was an independent, publicly traded company.
  • Nvidia and SoftBank representatives declined to comment. An Arm representative was not immediately available for comment.

Hope KingSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Free speech issues rattling corporate America

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

GoFundMe is facing blowback for a decision that has ensnared companies way bigger in size.

Why it matters: New controversy engulfing the crowdfunding platform highlights an increasingly thorny issue for organizations in America: free speech.

Stephen Totilo
2 hours ago - Technology

Dying Light 2's strong start highlights gaming's soaring player counts

Dying Light 2. Screenshot: Techland

Zombies-and-parkour game Dying Light 2 had a huge launch last week, and one big number shows how big it was: 274,983.

Why it matters: That was the new game's peak concurrent player count on the PC gaming service Steam over the weekend — and the kind of gargantuan audience figures that attest to a gaming market that isn't slowing down.

Mike AllenJacob KnutsonIvana Saric
3 hours ago - Health

Blue states move to drop mask mandates

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in Trenton today. Photo: Tanya Breen/The Record via USA Today Network

America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The big picture: "We are not going to manage COVID to zero," tweeted Gov. Phil Murphy. The New Jersey Democrat announced today that his state is unwinding school mask mandates that have been in place for the entire pandemic.

