Report: Nvidia set to officially terminate its Arm purchase

Nvidia is set to pull the plug on its planned purchase of Arm from SoftBank amid significant concerns from both regulators and a number of Arm's current customers, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: While it doesn't manufacture processors, or even design entire chips, Arm's processor cores are widely used in everything from smartphones to cars to networking gear.

Catch-up quick: Nvidia, which is among the companies that sells chips based on Arm's designs, had promised to keep the British company's open licensing model, but that wasn't enough to shake concerns that the technology would be in uncertain hands if controlled by a chipmaker that relied on its designs.