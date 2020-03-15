24 mins ago - Health

Feds tell nursing homes to ban all visitors

Bob Herman

Nursing homes are told to restrict all visitors. Photo: Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images

Nursing homes should not allow any visitors due to the escalating coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a new memo. There's one exception: "compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation."

Why it matters: Older adults are among the most at risk to die from COVID-19, and these measures are aimed to keep that population safer. But the lack of visitation could result in enhanced feelings of isolation for nursing home residents, so family members and friends should make sure to call or video chat whenever possible.

Go deeper

Bob Herman

Feds tell nursing homes to restrict visitors

The Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Nursing homes should not allow visitors into their facilities who live in a place "where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring," or meet other criteria, according to new recommendations from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Why it matters: Older adults are especially susceptible to catching the coronavirus, so the federal government is trying to limit the spread for a vulnerable population. However, hospices don't have these visiting restrictions.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 10, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

Nursing homes prepare for coronavirus

Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, a center of the state's coronavirus outbreak. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Nursing homes are uniquely vulnerable to the coronavirus, and they — along with other elderly care facilities — are taking action to protect their residents, AP reports.

Between the lines: Older people and those who have other health complications are particularly susceptible to the virus, early evidence suggests, and the majority of U.S. deaths so far have been linked to a Seattle-area nursing home.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Feb. 29, Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told a news conference Monday he directed officials to ask the state legislature to designate $100 million from this year's budget to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The state is at the center of the U.S. outbreak. All six of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state. Four of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County. Several of the 18 coronavirus infections in the state are residents of the nursing home.

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Health