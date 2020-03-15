Nursing homes should not allow any visitors due to the escalating coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a new memo. There's one exception: "compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation."

Why it matters: Older adults are among the most at risk to die from COVID-19, and these measures are aimed to keep that population safer. But the lack of visitation could result in enhanced feelings of isolation for nursing home residents, so family members and friends should make sure to call or video chat whenever possible.