Nursing homes are running out of PPE

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nursing homes around the country are short on personal protective equipment like masks, eyewear and gowns, despite promises by the federal government to help, Kaiser Health News reports.

Why it matters: Nursing homes are extremely vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks, and 43,000 residents have died over the last few months.

  • Personal protective gear is vital in ensuring the virus doesn't spread from one patient to another.

Between the lines: FEMA announced in May that it would be sending a 14-day supply of protective supplies to nearly 15,000 nursing homes around the nation, but some have yet to receive the first batch.

  • Some have received cloth masks instead of medical-grade ones, even though HHS says these masks aren't meant for caring for contagious patients.
  • FEMA officials told KHN that, as of June 4, packages had been shipped to 11,287 nursing homes.

By the numbers: During the last two weeks of May, 3,213 of the more than 15,000 nursing homes in the country reported that they had less than a week's supply of masks, gowns, gloves, eye protectors or hand sanitizer.

  • Of these facilities, 946 reported at least one confirmed coronavirus case since the pandemic started.
  • 653 skilled nursing facilities told the government that they had run out of at least one type of protective supply during this time period.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Vietnam could be a rare success story amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to rapid contact tracing, early quarantine efforts starting in February, and accessible information quickly given to citizens via text message.

By the numbers: Over 7.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins. More than 420,000 people have died and over 3.5 million have recovered from the virus.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Novel coronavirus transmission in Houston, Texas is uncontrolled and poses a significant threat to the community, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a Thursday press conference. Residents in the city — the epicenter of the pandemic in Texas — are advised to social distance, wear face coverings and avoid crowds.

The big picture: Coronavirus infections are also rising in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and a few other states, with some spikes partially attributed to increased testing.

Apr 14, 2020 - Economy & Business

Podcast: A "bill of rights" for essential workers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) have proposed a "bill of rights" for essential workers, including everything from guaranteed protective equipment to universal paid sick leave and child care. Rep. Khanna joins Dan to discuss.