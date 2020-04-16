2 hours ago - Health

At least 5,670 nursing home residents have died from coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

A member of the Massachusetts National Guard after assisting nursing homes with coronavirus testing. Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

At least 5,670 people living in long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus across the U.S., according to state health data reviewed by NBC News.

Why it matters: The CDC warns that older people and those with other health complications face a higher risk of dying from the virus, amplifying its effect within such facilities — where around 2.5 million Americans live.

  • At least 3,466 facilities in 39 states have so far reported coronavirus infections.
  • More than 2% of nursing home residents have died of the virus in New York, the state hit hardest by the virus.

The big picture: A New York Times analysis found that the 10 deadliest coronvirus clusters in the U.S. have all been in nursing homes, including at least 43 dead in the Life Care facility in Kirkland, Wash., which was one of the country's earliest outbreaks.

  • 68 deaths have been linked to the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township, N.J., per the NYT.
  • At least 46 residents at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Richmond, Va., have died from the virus, per the NYT.
  • 13 patients in facilities in Long Beach, Calif., died from the virus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Many nursing homes began stockpiling medical supplies and preparing for staff shortages and screening visitors at the start of the pandemic.

  • The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said last month that nursing homes should not allow any visitors.

World coronavirus updates: Cases top 2 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 137,100 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 517,000 people have recovered from the virus.

By the numbers: The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 639,000 from 3.2 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 180,000).

Updated 9 hours ago - Health
U.S. coronavirus updates: Death toll surpasses 30,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. recorded its worst single-day death toll from the novel coronavirus Wednesday. More than 2,400 deaths were reported — taking the total to over 30,800, per Johns Hopkins.

The big picture: The number of cases exceeds 639,600 in the U.S. as of Thursday morning. More than 3.2 million tests have been conducted and over 52,700 Americans have recovered from the virus.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

DOJ watchdog reviews federal prison conditions amid surge in coronavirus cases

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Justice Department's inspector general is remotely assessing federal prisons to determine whether the coronavirus is being properly mitigated, according to the watchdog's website.

The big picture: Federal and state prisons have acted as petri dishes for the virus in the U.S., as overcrowded and often unsanitary conditions can make social distancing and recommended hygiene nearly impossible for inmates.

17 hours ago - Health