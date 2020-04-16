At least 5,670 nursing home residents have died from coronavirus

At least 5,670 people living in long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus across the U.S., according to state health data reviewed by NBC News.

Why it matters: The CDC warns that older people and those with other health complications face a higher risk of dying from the virus, amplifying its effect within such facilities — where around 2.5 million Americans live.

At least 3,466 facilities in 39 states have so far reported coronavirus infections.

More than 2% of nursing home residents have died of the virus in New York, the state hit hardest by the virus.

The big picture: A New York Times analysis found that the 10 deadliest coronvirus clusters in the U.S. have all been in nursing homes, including at least 43 dead in the Life Care facility in Kirkland, Wash., which was one of the country's earliest outbreaks.

68 deaths have been linked to the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township, N.J., per the NYT.

At least 46 residents at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Richmond, Va., have died from the virus, per the NYT.

13 patients in facilities in Long Beach, Calif., died from the virus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Many nursing homes began stockpiling medical supplies and preparing for staff shortages and screening visitors at the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said last month that nursing homes should not allow any visitors.

