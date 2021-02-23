Nursing home COVID cases have drastically declined

Sign up for our daily briefing
The number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities has drastically declined over the last two months, almost certainly an effect of vaccinations.
Why it matters: Nursing homes have been devastated by the virus, which is why residents were among the first Americans to be vaccinated.
The big picture: Nursing home vaccinations began in the second half of December, and around 4.5 million residents or staff have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Long-term care facilities have been responsible for 35% of all coronavirus deaths in the U.S., despite accounting for less than 1% of the population, per The COVID Tracking Project.
Between the lines: Researchers in Scotland reported yesterday that the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine reduced COVID-related hospitalizations among the elderly by 85%, the Washington Post reports.
- The AstraZeneca vaccine, which isn't yet available in the U.S., reduced seniors' hospitalizations by 94%.
The bottom line: The vaccines are working.