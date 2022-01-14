Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions

National Nurses United, a labor union with more than 175,000 members nationwide, organized several strikes across the country Thursday, calling on the hospital industry to "invest in safe staffing."

Why it matters: The health care industry has struggled against the backdrop of heightened health risks, worker shortages and burnout, largely exacerbated by the onslaught of the coronavirus.

What they're saying: Nurses "are enraged to see that, for our government and our employers, it’s all about what’s good for business, not what’s good for public health," NNU President Zenei Triunfo-Cortez said in a statement.