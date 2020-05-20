50 mins ago - Health

Global coronavirus cases spike over 24 hours, WHO says

Red Square in Moscow. Russia extended the self-isolation regime in Moscow through May 31. Photo: Mikhail Tereshchenko\TASS via Getty Images

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases globally jumped to a daily record this week, with more than 100,000 reported cases over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Though social distancing measures around the world have helped slow the spread of COVID-19, WHO officials said outbreaks can easily reemerge as communities reopen. “We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

What's happening: Roughly two-thirds of the new cases were concentrated in four countries. The U.S. had the most with 45,251 new cases on Tuesday, while Russia is reporting the second-highest case count increase, with 9,263 the same day.

  • Brazil recorded the highest death toll in 24 hours with 1,179 more deaths.
  • "[W]e’re very concerned about the rising numbers of cases in low- and middle-income countries," Tedros added.
  • South Korea has earned praise for its “impressive" strategy implementation following its response to the MERS coronavirus in 2012.

U.S. coronavirus updates

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The CDC recently released a 60-page roadmap for states, restaurants, schools, child care programs, mass transit systems and other businesses to navigate reopening during the pandemic.

By the numbers: More than 92,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 12.2 million tests have been conducted.

Supreme Court temporarily blocks release of Mueller grand jury material

Robert Mueller. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court issued a stay on Wednesday denying House Democrats immediate access to secret grand jury materials from the Mueller report in order to give the Trump administration time to appeal a lower court decision.

Why it matters: Democrats say the material could help them determine whether President Trump obstructed the Mueller investigation, possibly requiring new articles of impeachment.

