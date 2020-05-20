The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases globally jumped to a daily record this week, with more than 100,000 reported cases over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Though social distancing measures around the world have helped slow the spread of COVID-19, WHO officials said outbreaks can easily reemerge as communities reopen. “We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

What's happening: Roughly two-thirds of the new cases were concentrated in four countries. The U.S. had the most with 45,251 new cases on Tuesday, while Russia is reporting the second-highest case count increase, with 9,263 the same day.