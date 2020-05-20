Global coronavirus cases spike over 24 hours, WHO says
Red Square in Moscow. Russia extended the self-isolation regime in Moscow through May 31. Photo: Mikhail Tereshchenko\TASS via Getty Images
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases globally jumped to a daily record this week, with more than 100,000 reported cases over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
Why it matters: Though social distancing measures around the world have helped slow the spread of COVID-19, WHO officials said outbreaks can easily reemerge as communities reopen. “We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
What's happening: Roughly two-thirds of the new cases were concentrated in four countries. The U.S. had the most with 45,251 new cases on Tuesday, while Russia is reporting the second-highest case count increase, with 9,263 the same day.
- Brazil recorded the highest death toll in 24 hours with 1,179 more deaths.
- "[W]e’re very concerned about the rising numbers of cases in low- and middle-income countries," Tedros added.
- South Korea has earned praise for its “impressive" strategy implementation following its response to the MERS coronavirus in 2012.