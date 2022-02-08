Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Top NSC global health official to depart White House

Zachary Basu

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Beth Cameron, the National Security Council's senior director for global health security and biodefense, will be leaving her position this spring, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Cameron joined the Biden administration to help re-establish the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, which former Trump national security adviser John Bolton had folded into another office as part of an effort to streamline the NSC.

  • Cameron played an early role in shaping White House policy for what President Biden had deemed his No. 1 priority on the campaign trail: defeating the pandemic.
  • She's departing the White House later than scheduled after being asked to extend her initial nine-month commitment to set up the office, and will be replaced by Raj Panjabi, the global malaria coordinator at USAID.

What they're saying: "Dr. Beth Cameron will be departing NSC this spring. Dr. Cameron was a key member of the of the Day One team to re-establish her former office and help build the U.S. global COVID-19 response and strengthen biosecurity," NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

  • "Dr. Cameron will remain at the NSC into the spring to ensure strong continuity of effort."
  • A White House official added: "Beth has been an amazing leader, dating back to the transition. She’s smart, effective, and a great colleague. She’ll be missed — but we're all grateful she extended her timeline and helped identify a strong successor on this crucial account."

Erin Doherty
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: It is "not the job" of the RNC to single out GOP lawmakers

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Feb. 1, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that it is "not the job" of the Republican National Committee to single out Republican members who disagree with the party.

Driving the news: "The issue is whether or not the RNC should be singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That's not the job of the RNC," McConnell said in response to the committee's censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Pete Gannon
24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Peloton is bracing to go it alone

Expand chart
Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Perhaps no company symbolizes the pandemic stock market more than Peloton, which will attempt a fresh start with a leadership change and significant workforce downsizing.

The big picture: Peloton has owned some strategic missteps and weathered a massive stock hit. Now it seems poised to tune out reports of activists and potential acquirers, and is settling in for the long haul as an independent company.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Technology

News outlets ride TikTok engagement wave

Data: Axios research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A handful of news media companies now have more than 1 million followers on TikTok, a testament to how much the viral video platform has become a central place for Gen-Zers to get news.

Why it matters: Even though TikTok has done little to court news publishers or make the platform lucrative for them, the opportunity for brand awareness is massive.

