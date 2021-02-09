Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: NRSC raised $8.3 million in January

NRSC chair Sen. Rick Scott. Photo by Ting Shen-Pool/Getty Images

Republicans' Senate campaign arm raised $8.3 million in January, the bulk of it after two Senate runoff contests early in the month, according to new fundraising numbers obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Donor backlash against legislators, like National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Rick Scott, who voted to block certification of President Biden's victory last month, fueled concerns that Scott might be a fundraising albatross. These numbers suggest those fears were unfounded — at least for now.

Behind the scenes: Scott walked the GOP conference through the new numbers during their closed-door lunch on Tuesday.

  • Scott emphasized that the numbers were particularly strong online.
  • One of Scott's biggest focuses is ramping up online fundraising, both at the committee and in GOP campaigns, to compete with Democrats' ability to raise huge sums through small-dollar donations.

By the numbers: More than $6.8 million was raised after the Georgia special elections.

  • $4.24 million was raised online. The average online donation was $32.
  • More than 89,000 people donated, and 9,073 were first-time donors.
  • The committee has $17.2 million cash on hand total.
  • In January 2019, the NRSC raised $5.5 million and had $7.6 million cash on hand.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
17 hours ago - Technology

Reddit raises $250 million at $6 billion valuation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Reddit said Monday that it raised more than $250 million in Series E funding from existing and new investors. Sources say the company raised the new funding at a $6 billion pre-money valuation.

Why it matters: The company has doubled its valuation since its last funding round of $300 million at a $3 billion valuation in 2019.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Day 1 of Trump's second impeachment trial

House impeachment managers led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) walk to the Senate for the impeachment trial. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The impeachment trial for former President Trump kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, beginning with debate over the constitutionality of the House prosecuting a president who has already left office.

The latest: Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) cited some of "the nation's most prominent conservative legal scholars," including former 10th Circuit Judge Michael McConnell, Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calebresi, Washington lawyer Charles Cooper and hundreds of others who have said it is constitutional to impeach and try an official after they've left office.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
2 hours ago - Science

The UAE's Hope probe makes it to Mars

Mars as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI

The United Arab Emirates' Hope probe successfully made it into orbit around Mars Tuesday, vaulting the Arab nation into an elite class of space-faring nations.

Why it matters: With Hope's success, the UAE is now the fifth nation or space agency to operate an orbiter around Mars.

