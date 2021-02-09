Republicans' Senate campaign arm raised $8.3 million in January, the bulk of it after two Senate runoff contests early in the month, according to new fundraising numbers obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Donor backlash against legislators, like National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Rick Scott, who voted to block certification of President Biden's victory last month, fueled concerns that Scott might be a fundraising albatross. These numbers suggest those fears were unfounded — at least for now.

Behind the scenes: Scott walked the GOP conference through the new numbers during their closed-door lunch on Tuesday.

Scott emphasized that the numbers were particularly strong online.

One of Scott's biggest focuses is ramping up online fundraising, both at the committee and in GOP campaigns, to compete with Democrats' ability to raise huge sums through small-dollar donations.

By the numbers: More than $6.8 million was raised after the Georgia special elections.