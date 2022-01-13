The House Republicans' campaign arm raised $140 million in 2021, and $17.9 million in December alone, setting a new record for the committee's off-year fundraising, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The hefty cash infusion into the National Republican Campaign Committee comes as House Republican leaders are ramping up their efforts to take back the chamber's majority in November. The party plans to focus its messaging on inflation, immigration, crime and pandemic closures.

By the numbers: The $140 million haul during 2021 represented a 65% increase from 2019.

The NRCC has $78.2 million cash on hand, a 146% increase from 2019.

The nearly $18 million it raised in December was more than double the $8.1 million it raised in December 2019.

Worth noting: House GOP leaders contributed $49.1 million — over a third of the overall total — to the NRCC last year.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy transferred $25.3 million.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) transferred $12.4 million.

House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) transferred $1.4 million.

The Republican National Committee also transferred $10 million.

What they're saying: “Voters are ready to put an end to Democrat policies that have led to skyrocketing crime, rising prices and open borders," NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement to Axios.