First look: NRCC raised $140 million in 2021

Alayna Treene

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The House Republicans' campaign arm raised $140 million in 2021, and $17.9 million in December alone, setting a new record for the committee's off-year fundraising, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The hefty cash infusion into the National Republican Campaign Committee comes as House Republican leaders are ramping up their efforts to take back the chamber's majority in November. The party plans to focus its messaging on inflation, immigration, crime and pandemic closures.

By the numbers: The $140 million haul during 2021 represented a 65% increase from 2019.

  • The NRCC has $78.2 million cash on hand, a 146% increase from 2019.
  • The nearly $18 million it raised in December was more than double the $8.1 million it raised in December 2019.

Worth noting: House GOP leaders contributed $49.1 million — over a third of the overall total — to the NRCC last year.

  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy transferred $25.3 million.
  • House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) transferred $12.4 million.
  • House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) transferred $1.4 million.
  • The Republican National Committee also transferred $10 million.

What they're saying: “Voters are ready to put an end to Democrat policies that have led to skyrocketing crime, rising prices and open borders," NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement to Axios.

  • The Democrats' counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has yet to report its December and 2021 fundraising totals.

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin McCarthy declines interview with Jan. 6 select committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday he will not participate with the Jan. 6 select committee's request to interview him about his communications with former President Trump.

Driving the news: McCarthy, the highest-ranking elected official the panel has asked for information, said that he had nothing to add and criticized the panel's "abuse of power."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
Jan 12, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Record campaign cash flows into races for state election officials

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Georgia in 2020. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Record-breaking waves of campaign cash are poised to flood state-level races for secretary of state and other positions with a role in administering elections, according to the election watchdog Brennan Center.

Why it matters: As many GOP-led states move to restrict voting rights, and as former President Trump promotes loyalist candidates backing baseless election fraud claims or paths for elected officials to overrule the will of voters, both parties have put outsized focus on getting the "right" people into decision-making posts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sarah PringleErin Brodwin
14 hours ago - Health

Glen Tullman does it again

Health tech veteran Glen Tullman keeps spawning unicorns. 🦄 Transcarent, a consumer-directed health care navigation company launched and led by Tullman, raised $200 million in a Series C round.

Why it matters: The funding brings Transcarent’s total capital raised to $298 million in just over one year, placing its valuation at $1.62 billion, Forbes reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow