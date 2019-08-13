Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

NRA turmoil: Fourth board member resigns

Convention attendees pass by a sign for the National Rifle Association at the 2016 National Shooting Sports Foundation's event
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Professional sport shooter Julie Golob became on Monday the fourth person in two weeks to announce she's resigning from the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) Board of Directors, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: It's another blow for the NRA in a year that's been marked by very public in-fighting, with former president Oliver North stepping down and the gun rights group's top lobbyist Chris Cox resigning after being accused of complicity in a failed coup against CEO Wayne LaPierre — who's had his handling of NRA finances brought into question.

What they're saying: Golob wrote in a blog, "I am proud to have had the opportunity to represent the members of the NRA but I can no longer commit to fulfilling the duties of a director."

  • NRA President Carolyn Meadows issued a statement thanking her and noting that Golob would continue to support NRA programs, per WashPost.
