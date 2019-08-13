Professional sport shooter Julie Golob became on Monday the fourth person in two weeks to announce she's resigning from the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) Board of Directors, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: It's another blow for the NRA in a year that's been marked by very public in-fighting, with former president Oliver North stepping down and the gun rights group's top lobbyist Chris Cox resigning after being accused of complicity in a failed coup against CEO Wayne LaPierre — who's had his handling of NRA finances brought into question.