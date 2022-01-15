Sign up for our daily briefing

Australian appeals court to hear Novak Djokovic’s case on Sunday

Shawna Chen

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 13 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Graham Denholm via Getty Images

An Australian appeals court will hear arguments in Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation case on Sunday.

Why it matters: The unvaccinated tennis player faces possible deportation from Australia after officials revoked his visa for a second time on Friday, citing public health interests. He is set to play his first match in the Australian Open on Sunday.

  • In Australia, deportation can lead to a three-year re-entry ban depending on the case, AP reports.
  • Djokovic is expected to remain in immigration detention as the legal proceedings play out.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 16 hours ago - Sports

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again

Novak Djokovic during a practice session for the 2022 Australian Open n Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic faces possible deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked for a second time by officials on Friday — three days before he was due to begin the defense of his Australian Open title.

Driving the news: Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement he exercised his power to cancel the unvaccinated men's tennis world No. 1's visa "on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so." A lawyer for Djokovic has asked a court for an injunction preventing his removal from Australia.

Jeff Tracy
12 hours ago - Sports

Timeline: The Djokovic saga

Novak Djokovic during a practice session for the 2022 Australian Open n Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Australian Open begins Monday (Sunday in the U.S.), and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic's status is still up in the air.

Where it stands: Djokovic faces deportation after his visa was revoked for a second time by the Australian government on Friday. A lawyer for Djokovic has asked a court for an injunction preventing his removal from Australia.

Jacob KnutsonZachary Basu
Updated 4 hours ago - World

U.S. confirms Russia arrested REvil ransomware hackers

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow in June 2021. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/TASS via Getty Images

Russia's security agency said Friday it arrested members of the Russia-based cyber gang REvil that was responsible for multiple massive ransomware attacks against U.S. companies last year.

The latest: A senior administration official confirmed on Friday afternoon that Russia informed the U.S. that it arrested the alleged hackers, including an individual responsible for the cyberattack that crippled the Colonial Pipeline.

