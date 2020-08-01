13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Northeastern University to require 3 COVID-19 tests for students to attend class

Northeastern University said Friday it will require students to receive three coronavirus tests before attending fall-term classes, per the Boston Globe.

How it works: Students must get tested as soon as they arrive on campus, again three days later and then once more two days after that. Students must quarantine until they've received their first negative test, and will not be allowed in classrooms until they've had their third.

  • The rules will apply to all students attending classes on-campus, regardless of whether they live in campus housing.

Of note: Northeastern announced in June that students will have a choice to attend in-person classes or opt for virtual learning.

  • Students who do not arrive to campus early enough to complete all three tests will be required to complete their coursework online until the testing process is complete.

Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Florida braces for potential hurricane as Tropical Storm Isaias nears

As Tropical Storm Isaias neared Florida's east coast Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged communities to "remain vigilant and be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding."

The latest: With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that Isaias was expected to "regain hurricane strength" overnight, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Florida and North Carolina, which is in line for the storm's path Monday. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance Aircraft had begun to investigate Isaias early Sunday, the NHC said.

3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands ordered to evacuate as Southern California fire grows

Southern California officials ordered multiple mandatory evacuations as a growing wildfire burned across some 12,000 acres on Saturday, per CalFire.

The big picture: Some 7,800 people were under evacuation orders after the Apple fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, reports KTLA, citing local officials. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze, but Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement Saturday night none of it had been contained.

