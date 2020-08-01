Northeastern University said Friday it will require students to receive three coronavirus tests before attending fall-term classes, per the Boston Globe.

How it works: Students must get tested as soon as they arrive on campus, again three days later and then once more two days after that. Students must quarantine until they've received their first negative test, and will not be allowed in classrooms until they've had their third.

The rules will apply to all students attending classes on-campus, regardless of whether they live in campus housing.

Of note: Northeastern announced in June that students will have a choice to attend in-person classes or opt for virtual learning.