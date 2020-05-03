1 hour ago - World

North and South Korean soldiers exchange gunfire across DMZ

Jacob Knutson

South Korean troops patrolling the DMZ on April 23. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

North and South Korean troops exchanged fire across the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday. The South Korea military suffered no casualties, and officials said it’s unlikely that North Korea had any casualties, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's the first violent confrontation between the two countries on the border since 2017, and comes after weeks of conflicting reports about the health of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Details: The United States Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that North Korean soldiers fired at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone.

  • South Korean troops responded with 20 rounds of warning shots on two occasions before issuing a warning broadcast.
  • South Korean officials believe North Korea’s firing was not a calculated provocation, though the Seoul military reported that it will continue examining whether there was any motivation for the action.

Background: The DMZ is in reality the most militarized border in the world, acting as a a 155-mile-long buffer zone between the two countries with mines, guard posts and nearly two million troops on both sides.

  • North and South Korea began destroying some guard posts and eliminating mines in 2018 in an effort to reduce tensions, but diplomacy has stalled since the breakdown of nuclear talks between Kim and President Trump.

The big picture: The exchange comes a day after North Korea broadcast a video of Kim Jong-un visiting a fertilizer factory in Suncheon.

Orion Rummler

Trump says he's glad to see Kim Jong-un "well" after dictator reappears in North Korean media

President Trump steps into the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea on June 30, 2019. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said on Saturday that he is glad to see Kim Jong-un "well" and in public, following North Korea's claim on Friday that the dictator made a public appearance at a fertilizer factory.

Why it matters: Kim's reappearance has not been independently verified. North Korea state media released photos of the country's leader allegedly in Suncheon, in a clear rebuttal of claims that Kim is in grave danger.

Zachary Basu

Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death during ICU stint

Johnson during a moment of silence to honour the U.K.'s essential workers. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with The Sun on Sunday that the rapid deterioration of his condition while suffering from the coronavirus had doctors preparing how to announce his death.

What he's saying: “It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario. "I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong."

58 mins ago - World