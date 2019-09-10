Quote Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture."

— South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff statement

Details: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the unidentified projectiles flew east from South Pyongan Province before landing in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday morning local time, per Yonhap.

The big picture: North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement Monday that North Korea was willing to have comprehensive discussions with the United States in late September at a time and place agreed between both sides, but the U.S. must come to the negotiating table with acceptable new proposals, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

What he's saying: President Trump told reporters that North Korea's offer for talks was "interesting," AP reports.

"We’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we have our hostages back, we’re getting the remains of our great heroes back and we’ve had no nuclear testing for a long time."

— President Trump to reporters

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.