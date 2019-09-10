North Korea fires 2 more projectiles: South Korean military

North Korea has fired 2 unidentified projectiles, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

Details: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launches took place on Tuesday morning local time — hours after Pyongyang offered to resume nuclear talks with the United States, Yonhap reports.

Quote Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture."

— South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff statement

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.