N.C. election board refutes Trump, reminds public voting twice is illegal

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

North Carolina's election board on Thursday was compelled to remind residents that voting twice is a felony, after President Trump suggested that voters should vote once by mail and again in person on Election Day.

What they're saying: "Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law," Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said in a statement.

  • “There are numerous checks in place in North Carolina that prevent people from double voting. Electronic pollbooks with information about who has already voted are used at every early voting site,” Bell said.
  • “If a voter tries to check in who has already voted, they will be prevented from voting a regular ballot."

Driving the news: Trump made the suggestion during a visit to the key battleground state of North Carolina on Wednesday, saying voters should cast their ballots twice to test the mail-in system. His comments encouraging people to violate the law and vote twice were shocking given that he's railed against mail-in voting with baseless claims that increased mail-in ballots will lead to widespread voter fraud.

The big picture: Many states have expanded early and mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebecca Falconer
Trump suggests people in N.C. vote twice to test mail-in system

President Trump makes a speech at the U.S.S. Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington, N.C. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump suggested during a visit to North Carolina that people should vote once by mail and again in person during the election.

What he's saying: "Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote," he said. "If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote. And that’s what they should do."

Jacob Knutson
Trump campaign and RNC sue Montana over mail-in voting expansion

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaking in Iowa in 2019. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee sued the state of Montana on Wednesday in an attempt to limit mail-in voting in the state, just 61 days before the election.

Why it matters: The suit, which alleges that Gov. Steve Bullock's recent mail-in voting expansion would weaken the state's election system, isn't the first GOP effort to curb mail-in ballots. President Trump baselessly criticizes voting by mail, saying it's prone to widespread fraud.

Rashaan Ayesh
USPS watchdog flags possible problems with timely process, delivery of election mail

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Services' Office of the Inspector General found some unresolved issues within the agency that could impact its ability to efficiently process and deliver election mail with the general election just around the corner, according to an agency audit.

The big picture: More Americans than ever are expected to mail in their ballots in November's election as the coronavirus pandemic persists and voters aim to avoid possible exposure. The audit also comes as Democratic lawmakers worry that recent operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy threaten the USPS' ability to handle the anticipated surge in mail-in ballots.

