North Carolina Supreme Court: GOP's redistricting plans unconstitutional

Shawna Chen

The North Carolina state legislature building in Raleigh on May 9, 2016. Photo: Al Drago via CQ Roll Call

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Friday that the state's GOP-led redistricting maps are unconstitutional and "unlawful partisan gerrymanders."

Why it matters: After North Carolina gained a 14th congressional seat post-2020 Census, Republicans drew up a plan that would have left Republicans with as many as 11 seats compared to just three for Democrats.

  • Voting rights advocates immediately filed lawsuits after the General Assembly finalized the maps in November.
  • Friday's ruling overturns a lower court ruling from January, which said the maps were constitutional.

What they're saying: The "General Assembly diminished and diluted the voting power of voters affiliated with one party on the basis of party affiliation," stated the order, which struck down maps for both the General Assembly and North Carolina's 14 House seats.

  • "Such a plan is subject to strict scrutiny and is unconstitutional unless the General Assembly can demonstrate that the plan is 'narrowly tailored to advance a compelling governmental interest,'" the ruling reads.
  • "Achieving a partisan advantage incommensurate with a political party's level of statewide voter support is neither a compelling nor a legitimate governmental interest."
  • The plans are "are unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt under the free elections clause, the equal protection clause, the free speech clause and the freedom of assembly clause of North Carolina’s constitution," the court ruled.

The other side: The three Republican justices dissented, arguing that the court's majority tossed judicial restraint aside in favor of "seizing the opportunity to advance its agenda."

The big picture, via Axios Charlotte's Michael Graff: This is the latest round between the GOP-led legislature and courts.

What's next: State legislators must submit new plans that "satisfy all provisions of the North Carolina Constitution" to the trial court for review by Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

  • The trial court is expected to approve or adopt "compliant congressional and state legislative districting plans" by Feb. 23 at noon.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Delta asks DOJ to add unruly passengers to federal "no-fly" list

A plane operated by Delta Airlines Inc. departs Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, North Carolina on Jan. 20, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Delta Air Lines is urging the Department of Justice to put unruly passengers on the federal "no-fly" list so that "individuals who have endangered the safety and security of our people do not go on to do so on another carrier," CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday.

Why it matters: 2021 saw a sharp increase in unruly airline passengers, many of whom initiated physical attacks on ground workers and flight attendants.

Hope King, author of Closer
2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook and Snapchat pivot to the pros

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Facebook and Snapchat are relying more on professionally created content as personal sharing on social media continues to decline.

Why it matters: The pivot away from the stuff that made these companies what they are could provide a buffer against growing regulatory pressure.

Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Health

U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000

A memorial vigil for nursing home residents who died due to COVID on March 20, 2021 in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S.'s death toll from the coronavirus crossed 900,000 on Friday, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: Accelerated by Omicron, the gruesome milestone comes less than two months after the U.S. topped 800,000 COVID deaths.

