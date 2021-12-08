Sign up for our daily briefing

N.C. court delays spring primaries due to gerrymandering lawsuits

Precinct 30 in NoDa in 2019. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed all March 8, 2022 primaries to May 17 of next year to allow lower courts to review gerrymandering lawsuits that cloud the state's elections.

The big picture: The two-month shift affects everything from the U.S. Senate race to the already delayed Charlotte City Council election. The Republican-led legislature has faced claims of gerrymandering since early November, when it finalized the new maps for U.S. House, state Senate and state House.

Why it matters: Turnout, possibly.

Many voters in this purple state are already weary of constant changes to maps and shifts in election dates over the past decade.

  • In a span of a three days starting Monday, a lower court halted candidate filing, then had that decision overruled, and now this from the state Supreme Court.

Between the lines: Charlotte's city council election was already delayed from this November to spring 2022, after the U.S. Census Bureau was late to deliver 2020 population figures that would allow council to redraw local districts.

  • The city council primary was scheduled for March 8. Now it will be May 17, 2022 — unless this ruling is overturned. In other words, this council will have been in place for more than half-a-year after a scheduled re-election.

What else is affected: The U.S. Senate primaries, the state Senate primaries and the state House primaries.

  • Also, the court's ruling halted candidate filing, which was supposed to be completed by Dec. 17.

What's next: The ruling directs the trial courts to provide their own written rulings by Jan. 11, 2022, to keep with that schedule.

Go deeper

Emma Hurt
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump-backed Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified Georgia 2020 results

Perdue at a December 2020 campaign event in Columbus, Ga. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue wouldn’t have signed the certification of the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time, the former Senate Republican told Axios.

  • “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," he said.

Why it matters: There has been no evidence widespread fraud took place in Georgia's elections last year and the November results were counted three times, once by hand.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

California’s abortion providers intro plan to expand care, funds if Roe goes

The crowd outside the Supreme Court during the oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Abortion providers and supporters in California, including the leader of the state's Senate, on Wednesday unveiled a series of recommendations to make the state a haven for people seeking abortions in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court is considering a Mississippi case that has thrown Roe's survival into question. Without it, abortion would immediately become illegal in 12 states, and more would likely follow suit.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Taylor Allen
Dec 7, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Advancement of court tech didn't benefit everyone

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Forced closures during the pandemic fueled many U.S. courts to adopt new technology to function virtually, but a new report shows the advancements didn't help everyone equally.

Why it matters: Technology choices sparked equity issues for people without lawyers, particularly in eviction cases in civil court, according to new research published by the Pew Charitable Trusts this month.

  • It also made navigating the court system difficult for people with limited internet and computer access, individuals with disabilities, and people with limited English proficiency.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow