2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

24-year-old Republican wins North Carolina primary against Trump pick

President Trump. Photo: Brenden Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Real estate investment executive Madison Cawthorn, 24, overtook Lynda Bennett in North Carolina's 11th congressional district's Republican primaries on Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: President Trump vigorously backed Bennett, including on Twitter. Bennett also had the endorsement of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who vacated the seat earlier this year.

  • Per AP, Cawthorn called for a runoff against Bennett after finishing second in a 12-candidate primary. Bennett failed to get more than 30% of the vote needed to win without contest.
  • The original runoff was postponed from May to June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AOC defeats primary challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigns in the Bronx borough of New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) defeated Democratic challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a longtime CNBC journalist, to retain win the New York Democratic primary Tuesday night, AP reports.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Margaret Talev: Her win in New York's 14th congressional district is an important signal about the progressive freshman lawmaker's lasting power, her fundraising strength and potential to drive a larger movement.

Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 9,239,794 — Total deaths: 476,945 — Total recoveries — 4,613,425Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 2,346,937 — Total deaths: 121,224 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. Business: Smaller cities face an uphill battle to attract remote workers — How the pandemic will dramatically reshape the job market.
  4. States: Texas governor urges people to stay home after record spike in coronavirus cases.
  5. Primaries: Elections initially delayed in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York due to the pandemic to take place today.
  6. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  7. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
  8. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired

Protesters hold pictures of Breonna Taylor, left, Andrew Kearse, center, and Ahmaud Arbery, right, during a demonstration on June 22 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was fired on Tuesday, effective immediately, for "blindly" firing 10 bullets into Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13, the police department announced.

Driving the news: Black Lives Matter protesters and activists on social media have called for punitive action in the wake of Taylor's death, after she was fatally shot by police who entered her apartment without warning through a "no-knock" warrant.

