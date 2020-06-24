24-year-old Republican wins North Carolina primary against Trump pick
President Trump. Photo: Brenden Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Real estate investment executive Madison Cawthorn, 24, overtook Lynda Bennett in North Carolina's 11th congressional district's Republican primaries on Tuesday, AP reports.
Why it matters: President Trump vigorously backed Bennett, including on Twitter. Bennett also had the endorsement of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who vacated the seat earlier this year.
- Per AP, Cawthorn called for a runoff against Bennett after finishing second in a 12-candidate primary. Bennett failed to get more than 30% of the vote needed to win without contest.
- The original runoff was postponed from May to June due to the coronavirus pandemic.