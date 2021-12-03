Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate Dems receive max donations from Nord Stream 2 lobbyist

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A major Democratic donor and Nord Stream 2 lobbyist has made maximum campaign contributions this year to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and vulnerable Senate Democrats, campaign finance records show.

Why it matters: If pressure from the White House to vote against reimposing sanctions on the Russia-backed natural gas pipeline weren't enough, Democrats who back such legislation also will be at loggerheads with one of their party's top fundraisers.

Driving the news: Vincent Roberti, a former Connecticut state representative, has given the legal maximum of $5,800 to Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Patty Murray (Wash.).

  • He's also given $2,900 — the maximum primary contribution — to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H).
  • Both Cortez Masto and Hassan face competitive reelection fights next year.
  • Roberti's firm, Roberti Global, has been paid $8.5 million for its Nord Stream 2 lobbying work, according to lobbying disclosure records.

Between the lines: Roberti has long been a prolific Democratic fundraiser, as well as a regular donor.

  • According to his company bio, he retains honorary titles at the Democrats' House and Senate campaign arms — titles reserved for their top financial backers.
  • He's also donated to each of these senators in past cycles while working for the pipeline.

What they're saying: "Sen. Hassan has supported strong action against Nord Stream 2, including voting for sanctions in 2017 and as part of the FY20 and FY21 defense authorizations," a spokesperson told Axios.

  • “Sen. Blumenthal is opposed to the Nord Stream II pipeline,” his spokesperson said. “Sen. Blumenthal has been a strong advocate for Ukraine in the Senate and supports Sen. [Robert] Menendez’s amendment to trigger severe sanctions if Russia escalates actions against Ukraine, including on Nord Stream II.”
  • "Sen. Cortez Masto opposes Nord Stream 2 and the Biden administration's decision to allow the pipeline to move forward. She has consistently supported legislation and sanctions to block it,” an aide told Axios.
  • Schumer hasn’t spoken to Roberti about this issue, his spokesperson said.
  • Roberti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roberti isn't the only Democratic heavyweight on this side of the pipeline issue.

  • McLarty Inbound, the foreign lobbying arm of Mack McLarty's consulting firm, is representing five companies with financial stakes in the Nord Stream project.
  • McLarty, former President Clinton's chief of staff, has donated himself this year to Schumer and Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Pat Leahy of Vermont and Chris Coons of Delaware.
  • He's not involved with lobbying on behalf of any of those five companies, according to Richard Burt, McLarty Inbound's managing partner.
  • Asked about Nord Stream in the context of his lobbying work, which has included advocacy related to "Russia sanctions issues," Burt told Axios, "You should talk to the people representing Nord Stream 2.

The big picture: President Biden's decision to let Nord Stream 2 move forward — as well as its efforts to block a Nord Stream 2 sanctions amendment from being attached to Congress' annual defense bill — has sparked a fierce fight on Capitol Hill.

  • That, in turn, has thrust the Senate's potential vote into the spotlight.
  • Republicans have blocked dozens of Biden's foreign-policy nominees in response to the administration's actions.
  • They're also threatening to block the National Defense Authorization Act if Schumer doesn't agree to put the sanctions amendment on the floor.

The backdrop: Democrats and Republicans have for years opposed Nord Stream 2, which would circumvent Ukrainian transit infrastructure and deliver Russian gas directly to Germany.

  • Biden waived sanctions against the operator of Nord Stream 2 in the spring to help repair U.S. relations with Germany.
  • The White House argues the pipeline was already too close to completion to be blocked, and sanctions would undermine "transatlantic unity."
  • Ukraine, though, views Nord Stream 2 as an existential threat that would eliminate one of the last deterrents the country has against a Russian invasion of its territory.

Go deeper: Fight over Putin's pipeline consumes Congress.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene
Updated Dec 1, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Fight over Putin's pipeline consumes Congress

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Biden administration, House and Senate Democrats and even the German government have been engaged in a multi-pronged effort to stop Congress from imposing mandatory sanctions on a Kremlin-backed natural gas pipeline.

Why it matters: President Biden's decision to let Nord Stream 2 proceed has put his allies in an uncomfortable bind. Republicans have already blocked dozens of Biden's foreign-policy nominees, and the dispute threatened to derail an annual defense bill passed by Congress every year for six decades.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Conservatives target vulnerable Democrats with college football ad buy

A screenshot shows an ad running this weekend against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.). Courtesy: America Next

A conservative group is taking its air campaign to defeat President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending package to college football games, targeting vulnerable senators in Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire with a nearly $3 million buy.

Why it matters: By running TV ads during this weekend's widely watched conference championships, America Next is seeking a big audience while trying to lash those senators to Biden's proposals — and sink them with his sagging approval ratings.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Dec 1, 2021 - World

Russia orders some U.S. diplomats to leave country

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow in August. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/TASS via Getty Images

Russia on Wednesday ordered members of the U.S. Embassy staff that have been in the country for at least three years to leave by Jan. 31, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: It's a continuation of the diplomatic breakdown between the U.S. and Russia amid heightened tensions over Russia's military buildup in eastern Ukraine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow